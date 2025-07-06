Tradewinds LLC. Grows Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $77.24 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

