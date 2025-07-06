Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $185.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.99 and its 200 day moving average is $175.28. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

