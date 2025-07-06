Analyzing West Fraser Timber (WFG) and Its Peers

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG PRD – WOOD” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare West Fraser Timber to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and profitability.

West Fraser Timber has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Fraser Timber’s competitors have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

West Fraser Timber pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. West Fraser Timber pays out -752.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 36.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. West Fraser Timber has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. West Fraser Timber is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Fraser Timber 0 0 5 0 3.00 West Fraser Timber Competitors 188 1156 1094 47 2.40

West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus target price of $100.40, suggesting a potential upside of 32.72%. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies have a potential upside of 19.38%. Given West Fraser Timber’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe West Fraser Timber is more favorable than its competitors.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio West Fraser Timber $6.17 billion -$5.00 million -444.98 West Fraser Timber Competitors $4.90 billion $297.37 million -13.25

West Fraser Timber has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. West Fraser Timber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Fraser Timber 0.03% 0.99% 0.78% West Fraser Timber Competitors 7.65% 10.27% 6.04%

40.2% of West Fraser Timber shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of West Fraser Timber shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

West Fraser Timber competitors beat West Fraser Timber on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards. The company also provides northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, paperboard products, tissue and towel products, and a variety of other paper grades. Further, it offers bioproducts, including bioenergy and biomaterial. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, papers, tissue, and box materials, and industrial applications. The company sells its products to major retail chains, contractor supply yards, and wholesalers, as well as industrial customers for further processing or as components for other products in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

