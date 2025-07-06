Crew Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,887 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $313.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

