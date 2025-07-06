Argentarii LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Argentarii LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 1.2% of Argentarii LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.1%

WMB stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

