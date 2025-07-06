Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $283.63 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

