Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $308.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $143.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.