Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after buying an additional 21,503,265 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after buying an additional 12,242,859 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,875,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909,001 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

