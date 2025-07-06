Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $30.73 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 4.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 77.5% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 21.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of IBM opened at $291.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.36 and its 200 day moving average is $249.86. The company has a market capitalization of $271.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

