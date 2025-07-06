Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 4,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $275.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,027 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,498.27. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.