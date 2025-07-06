Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 370 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW opened at $350.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $296.40 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

