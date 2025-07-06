Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 1,328 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.61.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $203.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

