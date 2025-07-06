Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 30,077 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 30,077 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 4.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $132,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 54,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.91.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $236.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average of $230.83. The company has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

