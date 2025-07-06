Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 4.7% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,661,000. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 86,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 871,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after purchasing an additional 241,414 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $235.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.44. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $237.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

