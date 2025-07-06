Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 13,462 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $203.08 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.