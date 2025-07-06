HM Payson & Co. Sells 247 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $42,839,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Eaton by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $361.98 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

