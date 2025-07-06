Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $746,000. One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VIG opened at $207.81 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.43.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.