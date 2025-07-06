Argentarii LLC Sells 458 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Argentarii LLC lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.50 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

