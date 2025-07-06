Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 115 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 375.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 target price (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,645.94.

MELI stock opened at $2,507.03 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,579.78 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,469.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2,135.88.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

