Top Manufacturing Stocks To Consider – July 5th

Oracle, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, BigBear.ai, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, and Synopsys are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories held by a production business at various stages of the manufacturing process—raw materials, work-in-progress (partially completed goods) and finished goods ready for sale. They are recorded as current assets on the balance sheet and represent the resources tied up in production. Effective management of manufacturing stocks helps ensure a smooth production flow while minimizing storage and financing costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $7.41 on Friday, hitting $237.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,441,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.26. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $235.49. 7,779,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,449,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $237.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 201,359,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,656,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $36.27 on Friday, reaching $1,046.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,003.94 and its 200 day moving average is $963.64.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,223,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,759,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.51.

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $23.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $546.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,053. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $489.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.16.

