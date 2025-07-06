iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Drake & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.8% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after buying an additional 1,373,396 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $63.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

