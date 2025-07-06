Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) versus Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Head to Head Comparison

Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Free Report) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharos Energy and Vermilion Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharos Energy $136.00 million 0.84 N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $1.45 billion 0.80 -$34.11 million ($0.16) -47.03

Profitability

Pharos Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermilion Energy.

This table compares Pharos Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharos Energy N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy -1.71% -1.22% -0.54%

Risk and Volatility

Pharos Energy has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pharos Energy and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharos Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vermilion Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Pharos Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

