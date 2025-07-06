Financial Survey: Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Haverty Furniture Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Williams-Sonoma pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Haverty Furniture Companies pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Williams-Sonoma pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and Williams-Sonoma”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haverty Furniture Companies $722.90 million 0.49 $20.35 million $1.26 17.40 Williams-Sonoma $7.71 billion 2.76 $1.13 billion $8.83 19.60

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Haverty Furniture Companies. Haverty Furniture Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams-Sonoma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Haverty Furniture Companies and Williams-Sonoma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haverty Furniture Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Williams-Sonoma 1 11 6 1 2.37

Williams-Sonoma has a consensus target price of $176.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.13%. Given Williams-Sonoma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Williams-Sonoma is more favorable than Haverty Furniture Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Haverty Furniture Companies has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams-Sonoma has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and Williams-Sonoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haverty Furniture Companies N/A N/A N/A Williams-Sonoma 14.35% 52.79% 21.64%

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Haverty Furniture Companies on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its Website. As of February 23, 2021, it operated 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; personalized products and custom gifts under the Mark and Graham brand; and colorful and vintage-inspired heirloom products under the GreenRow, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry under the Outward brand. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.