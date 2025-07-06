Solarmax Technology (SMXT) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Profitability
This table compares Solarmax Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solarmax Technology
|-70.34%
|N/A
|-22.23%
|Solarmax Technology Competitors
|-2,299.32%
|-379.52%
|-19.15%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
43.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Solarmax Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solarmax Technology
|$22.99 million
|-$34.96 million
|-2.97
|Solarmax Technology Competitors
|$4.03 billion
|-$161.22 million
|2.94
Risk and Volatility
Solarmax Technology has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solarmax Technology’s peers have a beta of 7.05, meaning that their average stock price is 605% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Solarmax Technology peers beat Solarmax Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Solarmax Technology Company Profile
SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. SolarMax Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Solarmax Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarmax Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.