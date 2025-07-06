Compass Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,244 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,541,282,000 after acquiring an additional 234,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $701,036,000 after acquiring an additional 159,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,990,000 after acquiring an additional 365,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,874,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $597,476,000 after acquiring an additional 50,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average is $121.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

