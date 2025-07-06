Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Whelan Financial purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 114.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,280,000 after buying an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. CJS Securities lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.35.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.33. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $264.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.22, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.