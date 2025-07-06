Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $288.60 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $288.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.44 and a 200-day moving average of $267.78. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

