Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.9% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $175.55 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.46 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

