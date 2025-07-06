Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Buys 1,731 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $223.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average of $209.96. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

