Tradewinds LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tradewinds LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $237,244,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $3,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,760.95. The trade was a 79.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $1,252,170.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,355.20. This represents a 67.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,661 shares of company stock valued at $206,491,776. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $782.26 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $790.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $218.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $642.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 price objective (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.05.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

