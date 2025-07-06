Rice Partnership LLC Sells 800 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

