Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.6% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,270,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,558,000 after buying an additional 259,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,979,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,341,000 after buying an additional 245,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,842,954,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after buying an additional 993,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,035,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,793,000 after buying an additional 323,371 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $228.00 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

