Crew Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 1,595 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.0% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. NWI Management LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,375,000 after buying an additional 931,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $555.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $557.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $519.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

