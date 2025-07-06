iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 127.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.27 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.16.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

