Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4%

DUK opened at $117.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.43. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

