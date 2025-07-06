Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 94,962.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,254 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Corteva worth $23,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,799,000 after purchasing an additional 646,459 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Corteva by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Corteva by 2,874.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,648,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,521,000 after purchasing an additional 608,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

NYSE CTVA opened at $77.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.01. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

