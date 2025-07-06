Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $441.98 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $442.41. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

