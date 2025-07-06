Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after acquiring an additional 874,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,721,000 after acquiring an additional 317,430 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

