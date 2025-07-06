Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 48,141 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,405,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $611,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Wall Street Zen raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE ELV opened at $348.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

