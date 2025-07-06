Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

