World Investment Advisors Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661,011 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.35 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

