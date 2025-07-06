Drake & Associates LLC Has $485,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,716 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,633,000 after acquiring an additional 360,632 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $148,070,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

NYSE:ROP opened at $572.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

