Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 20,420 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1944 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

