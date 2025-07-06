Reviewing Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 23.34% 13.02% 1.41% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stock Yards Bancorp and Omni Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $77.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.04%. Given Omni Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Omni Financial Services is more favorable than Stock Yards Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Omni Financial Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $508.11 million 4.82 $114.54 million $4.14 20.07 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Omni Financial Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. It provides services in Louisville, central, eastern, and northern Kentucky, as well as Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Omni Financial Services

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

