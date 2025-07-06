Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) versus Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Head-To-Head Review

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ingles Markets and Tesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tesco 0 1 2 2 3.20

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ingles Markets and Tesco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingles Markets $5.64 billion 0.22 $105.54 million $3.26 20.34 Tesco $89.07 billion 0.42 $2.07 billion N/A N/A

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than Ingles Markets.

Dividends

Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ingles Markets pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Ingles Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tesco shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Ingles Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ingles Markets has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesco has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ingles Markets and Tesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingles Markets 1.14% 3.98% 2.46% Tesco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tesco beats Ingles Markets on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company owns and operates a milk processing and packaging plant that supplies organic milk, fruit juices, and bottled water products to other retailers, food service distributors, and grocery warehouses. In addition, it provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as broad selections of local organic, beverage, and health-related items. The company operates under the Ingles and Sav-Mor brand names. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities. In addition, it provides banking and insurance and mobile operating services. Further, the company operates a network of one stop convenience stores; and offers data science, technology, software, and consultancy services. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.