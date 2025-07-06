Head-To-Head Comparison: OMV (OMVKY) & Its Peers

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL – INTL INTGD” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare OMV to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OMV and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OMV alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV 3.27% 7.32% 3.69% OMV Competitors 5.19% 9.26% 4.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OMV $36.77 billion $1.57 billion 5.44 OMV Competitors $86.42 billion $5.62 billion 84.77

This table compares OMV and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OMV’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OMV. OMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

OMV has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV’s peers have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OMV pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. OMV pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 93.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for OMV and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV 0 0 0 1 4.00 OMV Competitors 452 1712 1953 110 2.41

As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies have a potential upside of 18.90%. Given OMV’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OMV has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

OMV peers beat OMV on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About OMV

(Get Free Report)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.