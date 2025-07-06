Comparing Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shangri-La Asia and Hilton Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shangri-La Asia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hilton Worldwide 0 10 8 1 2.53

Hilton Worldwide has a consensus price target of $249.06, suggesting a potential downside of 8.84%. Given Hilton Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hilton Worldwide is more favorable than Shangri-La Asia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

95.9% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Shangri-La Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Hilton Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Shangri-La Asia has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Worldwide has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shangri-La Asia and Hilton Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A Hilton Worldwide 13.90% -49.50% 11.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shangri-La Asia and Hilton Worldwide”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shangri-La Asia $2.19 billion 0.86 $161.39 million N/A N/A Hilton Worldwide $11.30 billion 5.75 $1.54 billion $6.34 43.09

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Shangri-La Asia.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Shangri-La Asia on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks. In addition, it is involved in the hotel ownership and management, and property rental and sale business; property investment; and develop and sale real estate, as well as retail and wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

