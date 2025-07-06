Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 600 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $807,352,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 18,202.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,003,000 after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $145,733,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of FDX opened at $240.88 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day moving average is $241.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $267.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.46.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

