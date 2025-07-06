Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lessened by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 223,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $8,805,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $275.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,311. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

