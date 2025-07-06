Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $179.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.50. The company has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

